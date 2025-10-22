We engineer proprietary security solutions for your role
Automate manual work, centralize risk insights, and deliver faster, validated security assessments. See how our product helps MSPs, security consultants, internal teams, and partners achieve more.
Here’s how we help
Security teams
Move from manual work to measurable results. Centralize risk insights, validate real risks automatically, and prove your security impact with data-driven reports.
MSPs and MSSPs
Give stakeholders a clear answer to "Are we secure?". Learn how to cut operational overhead, validate real risk to strengthen client trust, and scale your security services profitably.
Security consultants
Ditch the repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact security work. See how you can deliver faster, sharper security assessments that impress clients from day one.
Partners
Streamline your customers’ tech stack - and yours. Discover how to simplify integrations, strengthen security results, and embed our tools to remove friction at every step.
Trusted by 2000+ security teams in 119+ countries
From startups to mid-sized organizations and global service providers, security professionals rely on Pentest-Tools.com to get more done, faster.
More than tools. Your full vulnerability assessment and penetration testing workflow in one place
From first scan to final report, Pentest-Tools.com keeps your offensive security workflow accurate, evidence-backed and compliance-ready. See what it can do for you.
Customer stories
Elpha Secure (New York, US)
See how Elpha Secure transforms vulnerability management into a competitive advantage, speeding up testing, scaling with clarity, and staying ahead of attackers through actionable, automated insights.
Chill IT (Sydney, AU)
Discover how Chill IT turned penetration testing into a growth driver: winning tenders, choosing the right clients, and integrating security testing into their sales process with confidence.
Arco IT (Zurich, CH)
Learn how Arco IT makes automated pentesting part of their daily routine - streamlining scans, reducing manual effort, and delivering trusted results to clients with ease.
Why customers choose us
An evolving product that supports our cybersecurity needs
I frequently turn to Pentest-Tools.com to fortify the digital defenses of our company. The platform is an absolute standout, with features such as its penetration testing and security auditing tools proving invaluable for identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities. Over the years, I've noticed significant growth in the platform's capabilities and toolset. It has continually adapted and improved, integrating cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and best practices. This ongoing development reflects the commitment of Pentest-Tools.com to remain at the forefront of this ever-evolving field.
Nael Kabbany
Head Of Operations and Support, Dstny Analytics
Start discovering with zero cost or commitment
Security consultants and freelancers
Run quick reconnaissance and attack surface mapping to show early value to clients, but without upfront costs. The Free Edition helps you gather real results for initial reports, POCs, or sales conversations, with zero setup and no credit card.
Internal security teams
Quickly scan new assets or external services to validate what’s exposed. The Free Edition helps you prioritize next steps by showing validated findings that support fast triage and deeper testing where needed.
MSPs and MSSPs
Use the Free Edition as a quick first step to evaluate external assets during onboarding or presales. Map exposed services across multiple domains, find easy wins, and export clean results for client-ready reporting.
Partners
The Free Edition helps you reach new markets and demonstrate value right away whether you’re a distributor, reseller, or technology partner. Run scans, showcase findings, and explore how Pentest-Tools.com fits seamlessly into your offering, with no setup or credit card required.
Choose the plan that fits best
Find the plan that gives you the full power, automation, and value Pentest-Tools.com delivers. Need help deciding? We’re here to support you.