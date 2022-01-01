Pentest-Tools.com vs Detectify

If you're going to invest capital in a penetration testing solution, you'll want that software to deliver the most extensive scanning scope possible.

Pentest-Tools.com uncovers vulnerabilities and other security risks using a vast range of specialized scanners and other tools. So, how does Detectify's scanning and monitoring products measure up against the reach of Pentest-Tools.com's platform?

As well as a web vulnerability scanner that searches for the big hitters such as OS command injections or directory traversal and others that feature in the OWASP Top 10, our platform incorporates incisive, dedicated XSS and SQLi injection scanners .

All the major CMS systems are also covered with our specialist CMS scanners to probe for security vulnerabilities across WordPress, Drupal, Joomla and Sharepoint.

Finally, Pentest-Tools.com also has built-in scanning tools to discover vulnerabilities in network services such as DNS, SSH, VPN, SMTP, FTP, and more.

Combine this powerful list of tools with our scan scheduling and you get a constantly up-to-date list of outdated services, operating systems, missing security patches, badly configured servers, and other persistent vulnerabilities.

In contrast, while Detectify's monitoring product covers infrastructure and domain issues, as well as CVEs and other functions, it must be purchased separately from their scanning product.

There's so much more to Pentest-Tools.com than API, web application, CMS and network and scanning. Our platform includes a set of reconnaissance tools that fully crawl and discover the entire attack surface of an organisation, its domain names, subdomains, virtual hosts, ports, and web technologies.

All our plans include a set of offensive tools that automatically exploit the common vulnerabilities and exposures defined in the CVE List. They also supply definitions and proof-of-concept exploits.

Pentest-Tools.com has an expansive suite of 25 integrated security testing tools, providing you with big-picture insights on the organisation’s security posture, conveniently accessible from a central dashboard. Here are 3 of the most popular tools on the platform: