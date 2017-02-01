A vulnerability assessment report is typically an automated output listing with identified vulnerabilities, often directly from a vulnerability assessment tool. In contrast, a pentest report is a comprehensive document that includes manual validation, a specific testing methodology, proof of concepts, an executive summary, and a narrative on business impact.

