Build trust with professional penetration testing reports
Generate high-value, audit-ready penetration testing reports that standardize your delivery, reinforce your brand authority, and turn technical findings into clear business intelligence.
Pentest reporting - from bottleneck to competitive advantage
Effortless workspace management
For stakeholders who never see your terminal, the report is the only evidence of your work. Make sure your deliverables match your technical standards. Provide branded, professional documentation that highlights business risk and clear insights, proving you are a strategic partner, not a replaceable utility.
Scale your pentest services
Maintaining quality across a growing team is a challenge. Use our automated pentest reporting tool to consolidate hundreds of findings instantly and enforce a consistent standard. Make sure every report follows the same high-quality structure regardless of who wrote it and protect your brand consistency as you scale.
Reclaim billable hours
Why waste expert time on menial work? We bet they hate the "copy-paste" cycle as much as you do. We automated penetration testing reports so your team can trade data entry for high-value assessment and advisory work. Slash the manual "last-mile" delivery and overhead costs and let your experts get back to the work that actually matters.
Simplify risk communication
You shouldn't have to decipher three different documents from one engagement. Neither should your clients. Consolidate your automated scan data, manual assessment notes, and imported findings into a single, cohesive penetration testing report. Present a unified view of cybersecurity risk that executives can act on, not 25 separate files.
Integrate your entire pentest workflow
Reporting shouldn’t be an isolated task. Connect your deliverables to your broader workflow using different workspaces to isolate client data, collaboration features to keep your team aligned, and our REST API to automate result delivery directly into your custom dashboards or ticketing systems. You can even sync with Vanta to keep your compliance posture audit-ready at all times.
How our pentest reporting works: centralize, enrich, deliver
A streamlined pentest reporting workflow that lets professionals deliver results in minutes.
Evidence that speaks for itself: what’s inside every pentesting report
Go beyond simple lists. Our reports provide the technical depth and visual proof required to satisfy both developers and auditors.
Confirmed credibility
Eliminate manual triage and false-positive noise. When Sniper: Auto-Exploiter successfully validates a vulnerability through active exploitation or when the Website Scanner applies a ‘Confirmed’ tag, they give your findings immediate authority.
Deep technical evidence
Provide developers with the exact data they need to reproduce issues. Reports include full HTTP requests and responses, specific snippets, version banners, and command outputs that triggered the alert.
Compliance-ready findings
Meet audit requirements without the manual cross-referencing. We deliver compliance-ready data that syncs to Vanta in just a few clicks, giving auditors the validated proof they need without the extra paperwork.
Developer-ready remediation
Move straight to fixing with precise guidance and attack replays. Every finding includes actionable steps- from patching instructions to configuration hardening - plus the ability to re-run the exploit. This allows security teams to take immediate action and verify fixes instantly.
Built for penetration testers who mean business
Standardize your expertise
Stop rewriting the same descriptions for SQL Injection or XSS every week. Create a custom library of "perfectly written" finding descriptions and remediation advice. Save your best work as templates and reuse them across your organization and clients. It’s a massive time-saver and guarantees that every report - whether written by a junior or senior - meets your company’s quality standards.
Drive revenue through remediation
A good report doesn't just list problems, it sells solutions. We’ve designed the reports to be fully editable, allowing you to not just copy-paste generic fixes, but to strategically outline how your team can implement the solution. Use this detailed advice to demonstrate your expertise, and drive the conversation about paid remediation or re-testing services as a logical next step.
Centralize your manual and automated data
Don't let valuable data get lost in different pentest tools. Import findings directly from external sources such as Burp Suite to combine your deep manual pentesting with our automated scan data. This creates a single source of truth, and cuts the need to deliver fragmented spreadsheets or multiple PDF attachments.
Deliver editable, audit-ready formats
Clients have different needs. Export read-only PDFs for the executive board or fully editable DOCX reports for internal compliance teams who need to copy-paste findings into their own tools. Our DOCX export is cleanly formatted, meaning you can make final narrative tweaks yourself, without fighting with faulty layouts.
Total brand control
Your brand should be front and center. Fully customize the penetration testing report with your logo and corporate identity. You can even send branded reports directly from your company domain for a seamless client experience.
Flexible formats for different stakeholders
Serve the C-suite and the Engineering team simultaneously, and ditch the 50-page technical wall when presenting to leadership. Export high-level executive summaries that justify security budgets, and detailed VAPT reports that provide developers with the technical evidence they need to patch.
Ready to make your reports look as professional as your pentests?
Unlock branded reports and custom templates that help you deliver better work in less time.
See what our clients have to say
Pentest-Tools.com provides me with a comprehensive, up to date 3rd party vulnerability assessment. The detailed reports allow us to precisely identify and quickly respond to any potential issues. I regularly run the test on my web services and recommend everyone to check their systems with it.
Anthony Bainton
CTO
Get automated reporting for compliance management
Check out our automated vulnerability assessment reporting capabilities. Beyond standard PDFs, you can export findings in raw formats like CSV, JSON, and XLSX to feed your internal systems or compliance dashboards directly.
Looking for the engine behind the reports?
Discover how our proprietary tools and capabilities - from our popular free tools to our advanced exploit tools and Pentest Robots - monitor your infrastructure to feed your reports with accurate data. Explore how our reporting engine powers your specific engagements, from network pentesting to complex web app pentesting.
Penetration testing report FAQs
What is a penetration testing report and what should I expect from it?
A penetration testing report is a comprehensive document that details the security weaknesses discovered during a simulated cyberattack. If you are wondering what to expect from a penetration testing report, it should go beyond a simple list of bugs.
A professional report includes specific penetration testing report sections:
→ an Executive Summary for business context
→ a Methodology section explaining the attack vectors
→ detailed Technical Findings with proof of concept.
Understanding this penetration testing report structure is crucial for translating technical risks into business decisions.
What key elements should a professional penetration testing report include?
A high-quality pentest report must bridge the gap between technical findings and business strategy. Essential elements include:
→ an executive summary (for non-technical stakeholders)
→ a detailed testing methodology (outlining your testing process)
→ a list of identifying vulnerabilities with their risk score (often based on CVSS)
concrete remediation steps.
Additionally, a robust report should contain an appendix with technical evidence like screenshots, Nmap logs, or API request details to support remediation efforts by technical teams.
How do I write an effective penetration testing report?
Learning how to write a penetration testing report that drives action requires balancing technical depth with business clarity. Penetration testing report best practices suggest that you fit the content to your audience - executives need risk impact, while developers need reproduction steps.
Segev Eliezer - “Clients typically skim through attack narratives in penetration test reports”, so “a good penetration test report is concise and easy to read for the client”.
That’s why our pentest reports lead with an Executive Summary (answering "What is the risk to the business?"), followed by a Methodology (proving the validity of the test), and concluding with Technical Findings. Using our penetration testing reporting tool covers consistency in this structure, helping you communicate value effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Do I need a vulnerability assessment or a penetration test?
It depends on your goal. Vulnerability scans are automated checks that identify known security vulnerabilities across your network or web application. A penetration test (or pen test) goes further: it is a manual, goal-oriented simulation where penetration testers (or a red team) exploit those weaknesses to prove potential impact. While a scan gives you a list of bugs, a pentest provides a real-world assessment of your security posture, often required for PCI DSS or HIPAA compliance. Whether you need high-frequency automated scanning or deep-dive manual testing, we support both use cases with a flexible toolset designed to scale with your security requirements.
How do you interpret the findings in a penetration testing report?
Interpreting a pentest report requires looking at both the risk score and the business context. Security professionals analyze the critical vulnerabilities first, meaning those that could allow potential impact like data breaches or system takeovers.
Review the executive summary to understand the high-level business impact, then dive into the technical details to validate the functionality of the exploit. Finally, prioritize fixes based on the suggested mitigation strategies and remediation steps.
What are the stages of a standard penetration testing engagement?
A comprehensive testing methodology typically follows five key stages:
Reconnaissance & enumeration: gathering intelligence (e.g., finding IP addresses, subdomains, or GitHub repos).
Vulnerability scanning: using tools to identify open ports and security risks.
Exploitation: attempting to breach security controls using methods like phishing, social engineering, or SQL injection.
Reporting: documenting findings in a clear report template.
Remediation: guiding security teams on fixing the issues.
What are some real-world examples of penetration testing?
Penetration testing services cover various scenarios. An external network pentest might target your firewall and IP address range to find exposed services. A web application pentest could focus on OWASP Top 10 issues like identifying vulnerabilities in an API. An internal penetration test simulates an insider threat, checking if an attacker with basic access can escalate privileges. Social engineering tests might assess if employees fall for phishing emails. All these examples aim to validate your security controls against real-world attacks.
Do you offer templates for specific engagement types like web, network, or internal tests?
Yes. We provide specialized, out-of-the-box templates for web application penetration testing reports and network penetration testing reports. Additionally, because our templates are fully customizable, you can easily adapt the network template to create a specific internal penetration testing report or a specialized SOC report for penetration testing. This flexibility ensures you have the right reporting framework for any engagement type.
Do you support CVSS scoring in the reports?
Yes, and we go further than just static scores. For network vulnerabilities, our reports include standard CVSS scores and CVEs data, alongside EPSS and CISA KEV integration. For web findings, we use a Risk Score derived from Impact and Likelihood, since standard CVEs often don't apply to custom applications. You can fully customize these metrics to reflect your specific environment, aligning with our philosophy of contextual vulnerability scoring.
How can I share reports with stakeholders who don't have a login?
You can export findings into professional PDF, HTML, or DOCX formats and email them directly. This makes it easy to share comprehensive penetration test results or executive summaries with clients or executives who do not access Pentest-Tools.com.
Does the pentest reporting tool help explain technical findings to non-technical leadership?
Yes. Every report generated on Pentest-Tools.com can include an executive summary. Download a sample report to see how this section is crucial for cybersecurity communication, as it translates complex technical findings into high-level business risks. It provides a clear snapshot of your organization's security posture, so stakeholders understand the impact of security risks without getting lost in technical details.
Can I integrate findings from other tools my team uses?
Yes. We understand that professionals use a varied toolkit. You can import findings from external tools like Burp Suite right into Pentest-Tools.com. This allows you to combine third-party data, human-led insights and findings, and our automated results data into a single source of truth for your engagement.
Can I also generate a VAPT report or compliance-focused documentation?
Absolutely. Our product supports the creation of both vulnerability assessment and penetration testing reports (VAPT report), which combine broad automated scanning with deep manual exploitation evidence. Additionally, if you are preparing for an audit, you can structure your findings to support a SOC report for penetration testing, helping you demonstrate due diligence and compliance to auditors.
Is the output fully editable to match my brand voice?
Yes. While automation handles the heavy lifting, you retain full control. By exporting reports in DOCX format, you can easily refine the tone, inject custom consulting advice, and polish the formatting to align perfectly with your company’s style before final delivery.
What is the difference between a VAPT report and a standard pentest report?
In a business context, a VAPT report (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) offers the best of both worlds: the broad coverage of a vulnerability scan and the depth of a manual penetration test. Pentest-Tools.com supports this hybrid model, allowing you to deliver comprehensive security assessment reports that satisfy both compliance auditors and security officers.
Can I use this for white-label services?
Absolutely. You can fully brand your reporting assets with your own logos and domain. This allows you to present a polished, proprietary penetration testing report that reinforces your expertise, experience, and unique insight. We offer custom plans for MSSPs with specialized requirements - contact us for custom pricing.