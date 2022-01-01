Pentest-Tools.com vs Invicti (formerly Netsparker)

Your role as a security sentinel is complex. You maintain the security posture across multiple attack points across your client’s territory. This involves many website applications, CMSes, firewalls, and networks. To do this, you must venture across the multiple attack surfaces of each target to find its boundaries, then burrow into its center to find its exposed underbelly. You value precision tools and adaptability.

First, you’ll run some of our Reconnaissance tools to determine the scope of your organization’s risk. Depending on the results, you can select the relevant web, CMS or network scanners and exploiters to expose and illustrate the security flaws. During scanning, our Attack Surface view is instantly automatically populated with reconnaissance findings, giving you an overview of the current security posture.

Your next step is to jump straight to our automatically compiled Findings lists, and expand them with manual findings from external sources, if required. Findings windows offer the functionality to filter, interpret, and recategorize, before fixing and rescanning. Then, you can rapidly generate and customize a report, and configure it to be automatically delivered directly to your colleagues or clients. Our reports include pre-filled findings templates listing the risk, its level and recommendation for each detected vulnerability, bundled together with evidence of the finding (including screenshots).

The limitation of Invicti, in contrast, is that it is designed solely for the context of the web application SDLC. The typical user is a web developer whose attention is needed in multiple directions. They are not necessarily familiar with the pentesting environment and its varying concerns. As a result, this places an over-reliance on automated features – such as pre-configured scan policy templates and scan profiles – to close the gap caused by the lack of expertise among some of its users.

Pentest-Tools.com offers a powerful security arsenal with tools you can select, adapt for purpose and wield to great effect in your discerning hands.