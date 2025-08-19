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SSH user enumeration CVE-2018-15473

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-15473
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Aug 17, 2018
Detection added at
Software Type
Network Management
Vendor
OpenSSH
Product
OpenSSH

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