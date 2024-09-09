GiveWP Donation Plugin - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-5932
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-5932https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2024/08/4998-bounty-awarded-and-100000-wordpress-sites-protected-against-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-vulnerability-patched-in-givewp-wordpress-plugin/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- GiveWP
- Product
- GiveWP Donation Plugin
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