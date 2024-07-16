Magento - XML External Entity Injection CVE-2024-34102
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jun 11, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- eCommerce
- Vendor
- Adobe
- Product
- Magento
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.