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Magento - XML External Entity Injection CVE-2024-34102

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/magento/apsb24-40.html
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jun 11, 2024
Detection added at
Software Type
eCommerce
Vendor
Adobe
Product
Magento

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