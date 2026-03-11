CAREL Boss Mini <= 1.4.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2023-3643
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3643https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/ics-advisories/icsa-24-172-02https://vuldb.com/?id.233889https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/52482
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.