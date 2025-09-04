Offensive security research hub

Matei "Mal" Badanoiu, widely recognized in the global security community as "CVE Jesus", is the Offensive Security Research Lead at Pentest-Tools.com.



An OSCP and OSCE certified expert, Matei first gained international acclaim with Team Romania’s historic European championship victory at ECSC2019. His achievements earned him a place in Forbes' 30 Under 30 for his contributions to the "golden generation" of Romanian cybersecurity. When you don't see him presenting at conferences you can find him finding findings to add to his hoard of over 120 CVEs.



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