People Hunter
People Hunter enables you to secure identity data before attackers use it against you.
Part of a comprehensive reconnaissance workflow, People Hunter goes beyond basic search tools, highlighting exploitable identity exposures and exactly where to improve your security.
That’s how you turn identity exposure into your advantage.
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People Hunter enables you to secure identity data before attackers use it against you.
Part of a comprehensive reconnaissance workflow, People Hunter goes beyond basic search tools, highlighting exploitable identity exposures and exactly where to improve your security.
That’s how you turn identity exposure into your advantage.
What you get from a People Hunter scan
Exposed email addresses
Surface every email linked to a company address. Build accurate credential-spray lists, target high-value users, and map an organization’s real identity exposure.
Social media accounts
Discover all public profiles tied to a domain. Extract role intelligence, spot oversharing, and craft believable phishing lures – before an attacker does.
Email patterns
Identify common username formats. Generate reliable auth targets, remove guesswork, and pinpoint easy credential-guessing angles.
With these data points in one place, open-source intelligence (OSINT) and targeted testing become part of one workflow. No guesswork, dramatically fewer blind spots, and a clear path to the next phase of your assessment.
How a People Hunter scan works
The scan starts by checking if a target’s HTTPS port 443 is open.
If People Hunter finds an open port, it will crawl and extract emails from the company domain, social media profiles, and email pattern analysis.
Once the scan is complete, it will display: Successfully extracted information!
Both Social Media Profiles and Emails tables have a “Discovered from” column. This column either includes a clickable URL of the scanned domain or a fixed string “External API.”
The Email address column from the Emails table will only contain emails from the target domain. The URL column from the Social Media Profiles table will only contain clickable links for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
There is no limit for the number of lines the Email or Social Media Profiles tables can have. However, the Email Pattern Analysis table has a maximum of five lines.
Other possible outcomes are:
No open ports were found
Means the scanned port is closed, and attackers can’t reach a domain over HTTPS.
Open port discovered, but no data was extracted!
Occurs when the tool discovers port 443 on a target but couldn’t obtain any names or emails. In this case, all tables will be empty.
Extracting information…
Appears if the scan started but ended before discovering anything. It often corresponds with a “Stopped” status.
An error occurred
Shown when a scan suffers an internal error and fails to discover any data. It only ever appears alongside an “Aborted” status.
An attacker's view
People Hunter mirrors how attackers find and collect identity data. It uncovers publicly visible email patterns, social profiles, and other identity information tied to domains.
The structured reconnaissance data People Hunter provides feeds into actionable next steps across other Pentest-Tools.com capabilities. That means streamlined and improved attack surface mapping, vulnerability scanning, and reporting.
With People Hunter, security teams:
Uncover what attackers can see before they weaponize it
Close credential gaps by exposing predictable naming patterns.
Spot social links early across roles, teams, and departments.
Strengthen every assessment with clear, real‑world identity evidence
Scale easily across clients and domains with automated identity exposure checks.
Everything People Hunter finds goes right into the rest of your workflow
The ML Classifier
The ML Classifier, as part of the URL Fuzzer and Website Scanner, together with curated wordlists, improves accuracy and finds hidden accounts and identity formats attackers could target next.
Attack surface
Then, our attack surface view organizes all findings by domain and asset. This means you can quickly see which users, teams, or patterns pose the most risk.
Vulnerability scanners
Use vulnerability scanners to test whether exposed identities connect to outdated services or misconfigurations, turning discovery into confirmed security issues.
Exploitation tools
Finally, exploitation tools demonstrate which paths attackers could actually exploit, giving hard proof of real-world risk.
People Hunter FAQs
What does People Hunter scan?
It scans publicly accessible identity data tied to your domain. That includes emails, social media profiles, and naming patterns.
Does it perform intrusive testing?
No. People Hunter is completely non-intrusive and only collects publicly accessible info.
Why do I see “Port 443 is closed”?
This means the target’s HTTPS port is closed, so attackers can’t reach it and People Hunter can’t collect it.
What naming patterns can the tool detect?
Up to five patterns: first.last, single name, and unidentified pattern if the tool can’t determine the format.
How does People Hunter fit into my recon workflow?
It’s the starting point for identity exposure checks. Results feed into attack surface mapping, vulnerability scanners, and exploitation tools for full-spectrum testing.
Can I automate People Hunter scans?
Yes. MSPs and internal security teams can scale across multiple domains with automated identity exposure checks.
How accurate are the results?
People Hunter uses structured OSINT and integrates with ML-powered tools like the Website Vulnerability Scanner and the URL Fuzzer and curated wordlists for higher recon accuracy.
What can I do with the results in a pentest?
Simulate credential attacks, model phishing scenarios, enrich vulnerability scans, and confirm real-world risk with exploitation tools.
How does it help internal teams reduce exposure?
By showing an attacker’s view of exposure so teams can close gaps before attackers exploit them.
How can MSPs use People Hunter across clients?
MSPs can scale identity exposure checks across multiple domains and integrate findings into unified attack surface views for efficient risk management.