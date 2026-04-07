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Lodash Template - Server-Side Template Injection (RCE) CVE-2021-23337

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-23337https://security.snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-JS-LODASH-1040724https://github.com/lodash/lodash/commit/3469357cff396a26c363f8c1b5a91dde28ba4b1chttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-35jh-r3h4-6jhm
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 15, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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