PrestaShop < 1.7.6.6 - Information Exposure via Upload Directory CVE-2020-15081
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-15081https://github.com/PrestaShop/PrestaShop/security/advisories/GHSA-997j-f42g-x57chttps://github.com/PrestaShop/PrestaShop/commit/bac9ea6936b073f84b1abd9864317af3713f1901
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 2, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
