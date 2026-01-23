Skip to main content

PrestaShop < 1.7.6.6 - Information Exposure via Upload Directory CVE-2020-15081

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-15081https://github.com/PrestaShop/PrestaShop/security/advisories/GHSA-997j-f42g-x57chttps://github.com/PrestaShop/PrestaShop/commit/bac9ea6936b073f84b1abd9864317af3713f1901
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jul 2, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

