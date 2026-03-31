Service Finder Bookings - Authentication Bypass CVE-2025-5947
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/sf-booking/vulnerability/wordpress-service-finder-bookings-plugin-6-0-authentication-bypass-via-user-switch-cookie-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-x2xx-4qhp-2vqxhttps://github.com/M4rgs/CVE-2025-5947_Exploithttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-5947
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 1, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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