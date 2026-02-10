Tutor LMS <= 2.1.10 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-1751
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/tutor/tutor-lms-2110-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old=2919134%40tutor&new=2919134%40tutorhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-1751
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 13, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
