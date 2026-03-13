WordPress User Registration & Membership <= 5.1.2 - Unauthenticated Privilege Escalation CVE-2026-1492
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1492https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/7e9fec92-f471-4ce9-9138-1c58ad658da2https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3469042/user-registration
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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