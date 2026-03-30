WordPress Varnish/Nginx Proxy Caching <= 1.8.3 - Information Exposure CVE-2025-62126
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/razvanstanga/varnish-caching-wordpress-plugin/pull/15https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/vcaching/varnishnginx-proxy-caching-183-unauthenticated-information-exposurehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-62126
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 31, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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