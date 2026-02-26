WP AmASIN – The Amazon Affiliate Shop - Local File Inclusion CVE-2014-4577
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://codevigilant.com/disclosure/wp-plugin-wp-amasin-the-amazon-affiliate-shop-local-file-inclusion/https://wpscan.com/plugin/wp-amasin-the-amazon-affiliate-shop/https://github.com/superlink996/chunqiuyunjingbachang
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 21, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.