D-Tale 3.10.0 - 3.15.1 - Authentication Bypass & Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-3408
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/57a06666-ff85-4577-af19-f3dfb7b02f91https://github.com/man-group/dtale/commit/32bd6fb4a63de779ff1e51823a456865ea3cbd13
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 6, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
