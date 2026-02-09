Django RasterField - SQL Injection CVE-2026-1207
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1207https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2026/feb/03/security-releases/https://github.com/django/django/commit/81aa5292967cd09319c45fe2c1a525ce7b6684d8
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
