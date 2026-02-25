Frontend File Manager Plugin <= 23.5 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Email Sending CVE-2026-0829
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/e739e7d3-756a-4c93-9ca7-f7b9f9657033https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/57d62cea-cfb8-4421-a209-e64a015ad225/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/nmedia-user-file-uploader/tags/23.5/inc/callback-functions.php#L98https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0829
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
