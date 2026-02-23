Langflow < 1.3.0 - Remote Code Execution via validate_code exec() (CVE-2026-0770)
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/affix/CVE-2026-0770-PoChttps://github.com/langflow-ai/langflowhttps://www.horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/unsafe-at-any-speed-abusing-python-exec-for-unauth-rce-in-langflow-ai
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
