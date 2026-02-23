Skip to main content

Langflow < 1.3.0 - Remote Code Execution via validate_code exec() (CVE-2026-0770)

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/affix/CVE-2026-0770-PoChttps://github.com/langflow-ai/langflowhttps://www.horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/unsafe-at-any-speed-abusing-python-exec-for-unauth-rce-in-langflow-ai
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 23, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Try the Free Edition Compare paid plans