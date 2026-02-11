Site Reviews < 7.2.5 - Unauthenticated Stored XSS CVE-2025-1232
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/c4ea8357-ddd7-48ac-80c9-15b924715b14/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-1232https://research.cleantalk.org/cve-2025-1232/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
