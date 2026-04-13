Spring Framework Path Traversal in Functional Web Frameworks CVE-2024-38819
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://spring.io/security/cve-2024-38819https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-38819https://github.com/masa42/CVE-2024-38819-PoC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 19, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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