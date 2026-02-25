WordPress Canto Plugin <= 3.0.4 - File Inclusion CVE-2023-3452
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51826https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/canto/canto-304-unauthenticated-remote-file-inclusionhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3452
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 12, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
