WordPress File Manager < 3.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2018-16363
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-16363https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/65e4849b-6517-400d-884f-65234f58ab0c/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/1936043https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2018-16363
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 7, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.