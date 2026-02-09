WordPress MStore API <= 4.0.1 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2023-3197
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3197https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/30aab1af-a78f-4bac-b3c5-30ea854ccef7?source=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 24, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
