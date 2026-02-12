WordPress Popup Builder <= 4.1.11 - Cross-Site Request Forgery CVE-2022-29495
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-29495https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/popup-builder/wordpress-popup-builder-plugin-4-1-11-cross-site-request-forgery-csrf-leading-to-plugin-settings-update
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 22, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
