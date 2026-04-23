Home Assistant HACS - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-3152
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3152https://lyghtnox.gitlab.io/posts/hacs-exploit/https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2021/01/22/security-disclosure/https://github.com/hacs/integration/commit/f2b7cb711e41a94b81610f6ff96ea314e9879114
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 26, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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