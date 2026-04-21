MajorDoMo - Unauthenticated RCE CVE-2026-27174
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27174https://github.com/sergejey/majordomo/issues/1177https://chocapikk.com/posts/2026/majordomo-revisitedhttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/majordomo-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-via-admin-console-eval
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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