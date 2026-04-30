ProFTPD mod_sql - Preauth User Backdoor CVE-2026-42167
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ZeroPathAI/proftpd-CVE-2026-42167-pochttps://zeropath.com/blog/proftpd-cve-2026-42167-auth-bypass-privesc-rce
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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