Tandoor Recipes < 1.5.24 - Jinja2 SSTI RCE CVE-2025-23211
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/TandoorRecipes/recipes/blob/4f9bff20c858180d0f7376de443a9fe4c123a50c/cookbook/helper/template_helper.py#L95https://github.com/TandoorRecipes/recipes/commit/e6087d5129cc9d0c24278948872377e66c2a2c20https://github.com/TandoorRecipes/recipes/security/advisories/GHSA-r6rj-h75w-vj8vhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-23211
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 28, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.