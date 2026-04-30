Video Conferencing with Zoom API < 4.6.6 - Unauthenticated SDK Signature Generation CVE-2026-1368
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/218e6655-c5aa-4bce-86b2-cad3bb20020c/https://wordpress.org/plugins/video-conferencing-with-zoom-api/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/video-conferencing-with-zoom-api/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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