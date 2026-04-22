WordPress 3D FlipBook <= 1.16.17 - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-1314
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/interactive-3d-flipbook-powered-physics-engine/vulnerability/wordpress-3d-flipbook-pdf-embedder-pdf-flipbook-viewer-flipbook-image-gallery-plugin-1-16-17-missing-authorization-to-unauthenticated-private-draft-flipbook-data-exposure-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1314
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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