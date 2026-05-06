Apache ActiveMQ 6.x < 6.1.2 - Broken Access Control CVE-2024-32114
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://activemq.apache.org/security-advisories.data/CVE-2024-32114-announcement.txthttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/activemq/CVE-2024-32114https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-gj5m-m88j-v7c3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-32114
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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