Python Flask-Security-Too <=5.3.2 - Open Redirect CVE-2023-49438
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Flask-Middleware/flask-securityhttps://github.com/brandon-t-elliott/CVE-2023-49438https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce%40lists.fedoraproject.org/message/6HCYH377TPUMUHELPI36PDS2ZM4VFIXM/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-49438
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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