WordPress Media Library Assistant <= 3.34 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-34885
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/wordpress-media-library-assistant-plugin-3-34-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/media-library-assistant/tags/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-34885
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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