WordPress OrderConvo < 14 - Path Traversal CVE-2025-10162
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/f878615d-955d-4365-87e0-6c928f548986/https://wordpress.org/plugins/admin-and-client-message-after-order-for-woocommerce/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-10162
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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