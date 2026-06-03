WordPress Print Invoice & Delivery Notes for WooCommerce <= 5.8.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-13773
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/e52b34fe-2414-4d6f-bf43-9c5b65ebf769https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3426119/woocommerce-delivery-noteshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-13773
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 24, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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