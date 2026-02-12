WP Recipe Maker <= 9.1.0 - Reflected XSS via Referer Header CVE-2023-6970
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wp-recipe-maker/wp-recipe-maker-910-reflected-cross-site-scripting-via-refererhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-6970https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3019769/wp-recipe-maker/trunk/templates/public/print.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 18, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
