Pentest-Tools.com Office Hours
A weekly 45-minute working session with our product specialists, Q&A included.
Every Wednesday from 3 PM EEST or 7 PM EEST
How Office Hours work
Same format every week. Different topic each Wednesday.
We host on Zoom and run two identical sessions.
30 minutes live walkthrough
Get the scoop into a specific workflow inside Pentest-Tools.com, an automation pattern our customers use, a feature most people overlook, or a capability we have just shipped - this is what Office Hours are about. Screen-shared, hands-on, and grounded in how practitioners actually use Pentest-Tools.com.
15 minutes open Q&A
Ask for follow-ups on the walkthrough, share a problem you are working on, or test an idea on the people who build and use this tool every day. Live and direct.
Two slots, every Wednesday
3 PM EEST or 7 PM EEST - your call.
What you'll take away
Office Hours are built to give you something usable in your next engagement.
Straight answers
Each session walks through a workflow you can apply immediately. The floor is open for any possibilities, so you leave with a method, not a buzzword.
Direct access to the team behind the product
Tell us what's working, what's broken, what you wish existed. Office Hours are one of the fastest paths for feedback to our product roadmap.
Peer perspectives you won't find elsewhere
Other attendees ask the questions you didn't know to ask. Listen in on how internal teams handle scope creep, how consultants speed up reporting, how MSSPs onboard new clients without doubling headcount. And that’s just scratching the surface.
A live look at Pentest-Tools.com in real use
Whether you're a daily user or still evaluating our product, the sessions surface capabilities that often get looked over or get lost in the changelog.
Meet your host
Jan Pedersen hosts every session. Expect candid demos, honest trade-offs, and answers that go beyond "we have a feature for that." Many of the workflows he demos are informed by the team's original security research, so the discussion often touches on what's actually being seen in the wild.
Catch up on past sessions
Can't make Wednesday work? Every session is recorded and published on our YouTube channel. Browse previous topics, get a feel of what has been previously talked about, or pick a recording that matches a problem you're solving this week.
Go deeper into our product
Webinars
Longer, structured deep-dives on specific workflows: pentest automation, scaling vulnerability management, attacker-mindset analyses, SOC 2 evidence collection, and more.
We think we know - the podcast
Open-ended conversations with practitioners on offensive security, methodology, and the parts of the job no one writes blog posts about.
Offensive Security Research Hub
Discover original 0-days, detailed advisories, and the people behind them.
Who are Office Hours for
Pentest-Tools.com users
Learn the features you maybe haven't touched, the edge cases peers have already solved, and the shortcuts that cut hours from each engagement.
Teams evaluating the platform
See how our product behaves on a live target before you commit and ask the questions a sales call won't cover.
Pentesters and security consultants
Pick up patterns that scale across clients and fresh workflows you can plug into your existing tooling.
MSSPs and internal security teams
See multi-workspace setups, scheduled scans, role-based access, and findings management in practice. Useful both for senior operators refining their workflow and junior analysts ramping up on a new product.
Save your seat for the next Office Hours
New session every Wednesday, at 3 PM EEST and 7 PM EEST. Both on Zoom.
We announce each week's topic and registration beforehand, so check out LinkedIn and your Inbox. Book your seat and we'll meet you there.