Adlisting Classified Ads 2.14.0 - Information Disclosure CVE-2023-4168
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51667https://templatecookie.com/demo/adlisting-classified-ads-scripthttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-4168https://vuldb.com/?ctiid.236184https://vuldb.com/?id.236184
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.