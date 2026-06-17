Attackers know that while the perimeter is hard, the internal network is often soft. Once they bypass the firewall - via phishing, VPN compromise, or a supply chain attack - they look for the "silent" vulnerabilities that allow them to move laterally and escalate privileges. Internal vulnerability scanning is the only way to catch these post-breach risks before an attacker does. It exposes the specific flaws that turn a minor compromise into a full domain takeover, such as:

Privilege escalation paths: Unpatched internal servers like Microsoft SharePoint (e.g., CVE-2025-53770 "ToolShell") or Windows Kerberos flaws (CVE-2025-53779) that allow a standard user to gain Domain Admin rights.

Lateral movement vectors: Misconfigured services and weak internal credentials that permit attackers to jump from a compromised workstation to critical databases.

Unchecked internal apps: Vulnerabilities in internal-only web applications, such as React2Shell (CVE-2025-55182), which often go untested because they aren't public-facing.