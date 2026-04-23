AI ChatBot with ChatGPT by AYS <= 2.6.6 - Unauthenticated API Key Exposure CVE-2025-62039
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/ays-chatgpt-assistant/ai-chatbot-with-chatgpt-and-content-generator-by-ays-266-unauthenticated-information-exposure
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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