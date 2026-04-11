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AntD Admin - Sensitive Information Disclosure CVE-2021-46371

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/zuiidea/antd-admin/issues/1127https://github.com/zuiidea/antd-adminhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-46371
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 14, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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