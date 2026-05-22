Apache Camel camel-coap - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-33453
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://camel.apache.org/security/CVE-2026-33453.htmlhttps://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/CAMEL-23222https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-33453https://github.com/apache/camel/pull/22148
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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