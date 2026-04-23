Avid NEXIS Agent - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-26291
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-26291https://raeph123.github.io/BlogPosts/Avid_Nexis/Advisory_Avid_Nexus_Agent_Multiple_Vulnerabilities_en.htmlhttps://kb.avid.com/pkb/articles/troubleshooting/en239659
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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