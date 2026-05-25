BEWARD N100 H.264 VGA IP Camera M2.1.6 - Arbitrary File Disclosure CVE-2019-25246
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46320https://www.zeroscience.mk/en/vulnerabilities/ZSL-2019-5511.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-25246
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 24, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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