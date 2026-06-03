Bitrix Site Management 2.x - Open Redirect CVE-2008-2052
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/151955/1C-Bitrix-Site-Management-Russia-2.0-Open-Redirection.htmlhttps://holisticinfosec.blogspot.com/2008/07/bitrix-open-redirect-vulnerability.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2008-2052
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2008
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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