Blesta <= 5.13.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-25616
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://karmainsecurity.com/KIS-2026-01https://www.blesta.com/2026/01/28/security-advisory/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25616
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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